Beginning their 20th year as a club, the Loess Hills Garden Club met at the Missouri Valley Public Library with Colette Marsh, President, presiding.
The club began 20 years ago when local resident, Ralph Noren, completed his master gardener volunteer hours by organizing the garden club.
Meetings are held the second Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at a variety of locations, including members’ gardens, road trips, or the library.
Anyone interested in any aspect of gardening is welcome to join the fun. For more information, call Phyllis Henrich at 712-642-3194.
