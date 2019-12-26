More than 900 teachers across the country were honored by first-year students at University of Nebraska-Lincoln for their role in preparing them for college. Nominated teachers received a letter from Chancellor Ronnie Green.
Locally, Anita Saalfeld and Sara Wellman-High Horse of Fort Calhoun High School; Laura Joy, Amy Murray, and Brian Sandall of Blair High School; and Shawna Tierney and Barry Jurgensen of Arlington High School were honored by their students.
"I feel honored when a former student wants to show his or her appreciation," Tierney said. "It lets me know that my work here is valued. As teachers, we work endlessly to ensure our students are learning and find success in our classrooms. To know that they recognize our hard work and want to acknowledge that work means so much."
Saalfeld said the nomination was especially meaningful because she is an alumna of UNL.
"I'm very grateful for the excellent education and wonderful experiences I received at UNL, and I'm thrilled that my student's hard work and excellent work ethic have allowed her to share some of those experiences with me," Saalfeld said.
Joy said it was a pretty special moment to be honored in this way.
"I always hope that my students understand that I care about them and strive to get them to do their absolute best, but sometimes it's hard to know what students do or think after they leave these walls," Joy said. "Honestly, teachers don't get into the teaching profession to be recognized, but to build up others, so I can't say that I will base my career on this one moment even though it's nice to be honored.
"Next year will bring a new class of students into my room, new challenges, and new highs and lows," Joy added. "We always have to be ready for change and I am blessed to be surrounded by a great staff of teachers and administrators that deserve similar recognition."
Murray said it was an honor to be recognized by former students.
"As a teacher, to get that letter from UNL regarding the recognition, it really made me so thankful that teaching was the profession I chose," Murray said.
"As a teacher, you don’t ever get to see a finished product and often don’t know how you impact your students," Sandall said. "These nominations are nice to receive because it helps to validate what you do every day in your classroom for your students."
The project recognized the investment teachers make with their students, helping them earn a diploma and strive to attend college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.