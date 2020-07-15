The Heart of America Athletic Conference named local student-athletes currently attending Graceland University as scholar-athletes for the 2019-20 seasons due to their exceptional academic achievements.
In order to qualify for this honor, a student-athlete must meet the following criteria:
- have a cumulative GPA of 3.40 or higher (on a 4.0 scale),
- have a minimum of 60 accumulated credit hours,
- have completed at least five semesters of college and attended the nominating institution for at least two semesters prior to being nominated,
- have documented participation in a varsity competition in the sport for which they are being nominated.
Area students named to this list follow:
Juliahana Probasco of Woodbine is majoring in psychology and participated in dance during the 2019-20 season.
Sierra Marshall of Woodbine is majoring in communication and participated in women's golf during the 2019-20 season.
