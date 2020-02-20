Jessica DuVal of Logan graduated in December 2019 from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wis.
DuVal was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Science.
UW-Stout is Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes.
