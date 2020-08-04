At an estimated 60 to 80 percent attendance — depending on the event — of a normal fair, Washington County Fair Board President Jason Cloudt said the 2020 fair was successful considering the circumstances.
"The fact that we did very little advertising, our intentions were to make it local, and it equaled a successful fair," he said Wednesday. "The spirit of the crowds was great."
The Washington County Fair, held July 24-29, featured numerous events over several days including a rodeo, 4-H shows, mud volleyball, tractor pulls and a livestock auction. Two event staples, however, the headline concert, featuring Granger Smith and Logan Mize, and the demotion derby, were cancelled and postponed, respectively, due to safety precautions for COVID-19.
In addition to a few event changes due to the coronavirus, Washington County Fair Board members and volunteers were tasked with sanitizing surfaces and restrooms daily as well as putting up safety expectations and giving regular announcements to social distance.
"We are very happy with how it turned out, what we did in trying to create a fair that would be acceptable by the health department, not overcrowding," Cloudt said, noting social distancing and precautions as a reason the fair board wanted to keep attendance local.
"Overwhelmingly, people were excited to be here, and they did their best to social distance as they were comfortable," Cloudt said.
For even holding a more or less full fair schedule, Cloudt said the fair board received many thanks. Many other area fairs were canceled due concerns over the coronavirus.
"The biggest highlight in it all was to be able to see the 4-Hers, the kids, come to the fair and hopefully create a highlight of their summer to see their friends, to be outside, to connect socially face-to-face as opposed to the technology," he said. "We had a safe environment here where kids could be outside, showing, doing all those things that kids should get to do even in a time of a pandemic."
Cloudt also said he was happy the Washington County Fair provided a place for cowboys, cowgirls, tractor pullers and others a place to participate in their events which have been canceled elsewhere in many cases.
"Whether it was the rodeo, the pick up pull, the tractor pulls, it gave participants somewhere to go to show off their talents or their hard work," he said. "We had people come from far away to participate in our fair."
