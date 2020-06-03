Agriland FS, Inc. representatives Gary Dickinson and Christine Doonan presented a check in February to Melanie Bruck of Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom at their new facility in Woodbine.
This donation helps to support the work of LHAITC serving students PK-12 by delivering agriculture lessons that align with science and social studies standards.
Agriland FS, Inc. has 27 service locations, and six of them are in the Loess Hills area. Avoca, Harlan, Logan, Missouri Valley, Woodbine, and Underwood all boast customers whose children are directly impacted by agriculturally relevant, hands-on lessons from LHAITC.
Bruck told Dickinson and Doonan about a fourth grade lesson in which the teacher had her class learn about the profitability of corn production. The students discussed how much corn is in a bushel, how much it costs to produce said bushel, what a farmer makes per bushel, and how government policies can impact farming decisions.
“I am surprised they start teaching those things so early,” said Doonan. “That’s really good.”
Some of the other programs that Bruck has presented teach students about plant and animal life cycles, soil comparisons, farm safety, sustainability of food systems, and technology in agriculture.
“Together, we are teaching students the importance of agriculture literacy,” said Bruck. “I get to work with both kids and teachers to help them realize why it is important where their food, fuels, and fibers come from. Letting them know that it takes a lot of work to produce enough goods to satisfy a global demand is one of the great joys of my job.”
For more information, visit www.IowaAgLiteracy.org.
