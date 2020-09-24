Lo-Ma’s Reisz commits to UN-Kearney
Logan-Magnolia senior Briar Reisz announced that he made a verbal commitment to continue his education and wrestling career at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
“I am blessed to have so many people involved in the decision process,” stated Reisz on Sept. 17. “First, I’d like to thank my parents for always being there for me and supporting me trough this journey.”
“I would also like to thank all my high school and club coaches, and all of my mentors who helped me get to where I am today.”
Reisz is a three-time state wrestling qualifier, and has made the state finals all three years. The chase will begin in November for the elusive state championship, as he has taken state runner-up honors the previous three years.
Reisz has a three-year win total of 146-8, which is 12th on the all-time win chart at Logan-Magnolia. He also first in career take-downs (464) and is second in technical falls (25).
“I’d also like to thank Logan-Magnolia for giving me all the opportunities to succeed in life and helping me reach my goals I never thought possible.”
Briar is the son of Doug and India Reisz of Logan.
