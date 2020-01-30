The Logan-Magnolia fourth grade boys basketball took first place in Coon Rapids-Bayard on Jan. 25. Members of that team include in the front row, from left, Kinnick Froehlich, Camron Flaharty. Back row, Jacob Sporrer, Tyler Guritz, Caden Ohl, Keenan Kuhlman, Cale Cunard.
