Lo-Ma’s Pitt to participate in 48th annual Iowa Shrine Bowl
By Matt Gengler
sports@missourivalleytimes.com
Logan-Magnolia’s Barret Pitt will get one final chance to throw on his football pads, as he will prepare for the 48th Iowa High School Shrine Bowl held on July 18, which will be held at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Several other familiar conference and district football players made the South Squad Team, include Harlan’s Jonathon Monson, Denison-Schleswig’s Terrance Weah, Treynor’s Jack Tiarks, Atlantic’s Tyler Moen, Sidney’s Thomas Wilson, Lewis Central’s Trevor Griffin, Carroll’s Chase Gladden, and Glenwood’s Noah Clark.
The Shrine Bowl is a week long activity for the former high school football standouts. There will be a pizza party, hog roast, honor banquet and parade. They will have a chance to visit the children at the Shriner Hospital for Children.
According to the Iowa Shrine Bowl website (iowashrinebowl.org), the bowl has raised over $2,600,000 for The Shriner's Hospitals for Children. Funds for the hospital are developed through ticket sales, advertising in the Shrine Bowl program, merchandise sales, contributions and sponsorships.
This year’s game is set to begin at 4 p.m. in Cedar Falls.
