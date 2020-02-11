The Logan-Magnolia High School concert band has been selected to perform at the 2020 Iowa Bandmasters Association Conference to be held in Des Moines.
This is the highest honor any band can receive from across the state, equivalent to winning a state championship in athletics.
Logan-Magnolia will perform in the Grand Ballroom at the Des Moines Marriott in Des Moines on Saturday, May 16.
Members of the 2020 Logan-Magnolia High School Band include Nathan Adair, Eli Bock, Noah Bock, Ethen Burgar, Damen Cates, Jacob Fetter, Kalli Gebel, Grant Goldsmith, Evelyn Gomez, Trevor Guyett, Marvin Hernandez,
Kara Hinsdale, Paige Holmgren, Abby Leonard, Christian Leonard, Cole Leonard, Jackson Lesline, Jacob Martin, Joel Meyer, Emma Perkins, Reanna Rife, Brooklyn Robinson,
Misty Rose, Mitchell Rose, Carter Ross, Clayton Ross, Lilly Rule, Kasey Schwertley, Olivia Springhower, Shannon Troxel, Shelby Underwood, Rowdy Waters, Cole Westphal, Jeremiah Woosley, and Isabella Zehner.
