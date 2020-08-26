Families with young learners are invited to hit the trails for a self-guided hike full of fun nature learning at Hitchcock Nature Center available, during regular park hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sept. 5-14.
As participants enjoy the sights and sounds along the Blazing Star Trail they will spot trail activities posted along the route that are designed to help learners aged three to five experience nature in a new way.
Activities are posted along a .3-mile stretch of trail for participant’s enjoyment. This is an "out & back" hike, once hikers reach the end of the trail they turn around and head back to the trailhead, making a .6-mile round-trip hike.
Of course, if they are having fun they can choose to continue on and enjoy more of the trails at Hitchcock Nature Center without posted activities.
The Blazing Star Trail is adjacent to the popular Badger Ridge Trail. To start the Little Tike Hike adventure head to the Badger Ridge trailhead located in the parking area of the Loess Hills Lodge, enter through the main park gate, and follow the road past the barn and to the lodge parking area. The Badger Ridge trailhead is located on the south side of the parking area. Signs will be posted along the way. Please do not park on the grass unless instructed to by Hitchcock Nature Center staff.
This event is completely self-guided. It is free to all park users with paid park admission and is available any time during regular park hours.
For questions not answered online please call 712-545-3283 or email environmentaleducation@pottcounty-ia.gov. Registrations will not be taken over the phone.
2020 Programs Sponsored by the Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation
Visit Hitchcock Nature Center online at:
www.pottcoconservation.com and www.facebook.com/hitchcocknaturecenter
