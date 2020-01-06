The owner of a Blair day care and preschool is seeking a conditional use permit (CUP) for the former West School.
The Blair Planning Commission will hear a request from Jane Bouwman, owner of Little Blossoms Child Care and Preschool, during its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Blair City Council Chambers. Bouwman plans to use the former school as a child care center and preschool. The length of request for the CUP is 40 years.
The property is zoned residential multi-family low density. Educational and day care centers are excepted uses that require a CUP.
Bouwman purchased the former school from Blair Community Schools for $522,322.50 in November.
Bouwman originally submitted her request for a CUP prior to the district opening bids for the building. Ashley Miskowiec, owner of Education Explorers Learning Center in Arlington, was also seeking to purchase the building and had submitted a similar request.
The planning commission postposed a recommendation until the owner of the building was established.
Among the board's concerns was parking.
Parking requirements for preschools are 20 percent of the student population, meaning a facility with 250 student would need 50. There are currently 48 parking stalls around the building, all on city right of way.
