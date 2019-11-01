Of an estimated 30.3 million people in the U.S. with diabetes in 2015, 7.2 million were undiagnosed, according to a 2017 Center for Disease Control National Diabetes Statistics Report.
The number of unknowing people and associated health complications are two reasons are why the Blair Lions Club chapter wants to educate people of all ages about diabetes, said club member Dick Loftus. Though the chapter has multiple outreach endeavors, such as sponsoring local children to attend outdoor camps for kids with diabetes and participating in Washington County Gives, one event is coming up soon on World Diabetes Day on Nov. 14.
The Blair Lions Club is partnering with Memorial Community Hospital and Health System (MCH&HS) to provide free diabetes screenings so people can learn whether they have one of two types of the disease that impacts the body's ability to produce insulin, associated with Type 1, or process blood sugar, associated with Type 2.
Loftus said Lions Club International, which has chapters worldwide, added diabetes outreach as a signature community health cause around a year ago.
"They saw the epidemic of diabetes taking over," he said. "They took on the goal of trying to have Lions Clubs in local communities help with diabetes, having people know what it is and what happens with the symptoms and care of diabetes."
Loftus said the number of potentially undiagnosed people is concerning considering the possible health effects.
"If you see with blurred vision, you can go blind from having diabetes. Cuts that are slow to heal, you can end up having amputations from different cuts and bruises that are normal and then become gangrenous," he said, referencing two signs of diabetes.
In addition to blurred vision and slow healing cuts, other signs of undiagnosed diabetes include: persistent thirst, persistent hunger, extreme fatigue, hand and feet numbness, and frequent urination. Health complications can include heart disease, stroke, kidney disease and death.
People attending the free diabetes testing at MCH&HS will be tested with a finger stick test that checks for abnormal blood sugar levels. Attendees are asked to fast with no food or drink for about eight to 10 hours, though coffee is allowed without sugar or creamers.
A presentation on the signs and symptoms of diabetes will occur at the event which will also feature diabetic supply vendors and refreshments.
Loftus said its important for people to test themselves and find out if they have diabetes because the disease not only impacts adult individuals, but also children in their family.
"If you have children, you'll come to find out they'll come to you with symptoms or annoyance things and you'll just kind of write it off as being a kid," he said. "In today's world, you've got to really look twice."
Loftus said while discussing diabetes with MCH&HS medical personnel, he was told that the disease has even impacted physically active members of the community, such a runner in their 40s whose high blood sugar levels resulted in a diabetic coma.
"It's happening in our community, and the purpose of the Lions is to inform and to educate and get people to realize they are, and the people in their family, are at risk," Loftus said.
