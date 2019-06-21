A Lincoln woman who was found with drugs in her car following a traffic stop was sentenced to probation Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Gabriella James, 28, pleaded guilty April 9 to two counts of attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced James to two years probation.
James declined to comment prior to sentencing.
James was arrested Aug. 30 after she was stopped for speeding. Deputies learned her license was suspended. When they searched her vehicle, they found a methamphetamine pipe, a tin box containing a measurable amount of suspected crystal meth and a pill bottle with miscellaneous pills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.