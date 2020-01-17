Lillian Beck, a former long-time resident of Missouri Valley, will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 18. There will be a party at Nye Square in Fremont, Neb., in the Sun Room from 1-3 p.m. on that day. If you cannot attend and would like to send a card, her address is Lillian Beck, Apt. 308, 652 W. 21st St., Fremont, NE 68025-1205.
