Santa Claus will be coming to town a little early at the 2019 Christmas Lights Tour and Soup Supper from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Arlington Veterans Club.
The event, which issponsored by the Arlington Post Prom Committee, made possible by donations from the junior/senior parents of Arlington High School. The committee includes president Julie Hoefs, vice president and treasurer Michelle Wilkins, secretary Jen Bruning and Kayla Travis.
The Post Prom Committee will be serving chicken noodle, chili and cheeseburger soup with desserts and drinks. Santa will be there from 5 to 7 p.m.
Attendees will have the opportunity to vote for the best Christmas lights around town. Entry forms are available at Touch 'N' Go and Casey's, with an entry fee of $10 sent to Arlington Post Prom, P.O. Box 564, Arlington, NE 68002. The entry forms are due by Dec. 9.
Winners will be chosen from four categories, including best lights display, best yard theme, small scale (windows or porches) and best outdoor tree. The winner from each category will receive a $25 Casey's gift card or a $25 Arlington Veterans Club gift certificate. Maps will be available at the Vets Club and ballots need to be returned there after voting.
This is the fifth year for the contest. Bruning said the numbers have stayed steady, each year serving roughly 150 to -200 people.
"We would love to see that number rise," she said. "It's a freewill donation so the generosity of the community keeps it a successful fundraiser."
