Seventeen houses decked the outside halls to compete in the Soup Supper and Lights fundraiser for the Arlington Post Prom Committee on Sunday.
Guests warmed up with soup at the Arlington Veterans Club where they could eat cheeseburger or chicken noodle soup or chili with desserts. Children had the opportunity to share their Christmas lists with Santa before families took a tour of the lights in Arlington.
The event was made possible by donations from the junior/senior parents of Arlington High School. The committee includes president Julie Hoefs, vice president and treasurer Michelle Wilkins, secretary Jen Bruning and Kayla Travis.
“Seventeen houses is a lot,” Travis said. “It’s double from last year.”
Residents voted for their favorite displays in four different categories — best lights display, best yard theme, small scale and best outdoor tree.
Mike and Sherry Dinkings at 870 N Poplar Drive won the best lights display; William Adams’ house at 540 W. Elkhorn won best yard theme; small scale went to Arlington Vets Club; and Sam and Kati Fletcher won the best outdoor tree at 850 Gottsch Drive.
The event brings people back year after year.
“We have done this a few years and it’s a tradition now with our kids to come see Santa, get some soup and then drive around and look at lights,” Michelle Strom said.
Light display winners
Take your own holiday lights tour and see all the houses.
Best Holiday Lights Display
*Mike and Sherry Dinkins - 870 N. Poplar Drive
Ben and Mindy Misfeldt - 845 Sycamore Drive
Jim and Sherri Eddie - 350 N. 5th St.
The Bracht Family - 1110 Cady Drive
The Koger Family - 880 N. Poplar Drive
Tyler and Carrie Thomas - 1035 Ash Drive
Best Yard Theme
*William Adams - 540 W. Elkhorn St.
Brett and Michelle Wilkins - 5593 Co Rd 19
Tim Dobson - 535 W. Eagle St.
John and Rachel Rosenthal - 760 N. 6th St.
Dustin and Ashley Stork - 705 N. 8th St.
KJ and Alisa Beam - 710 N. 8th St.
Small Scale
*Arlington Veterans Club - 218 W. Eagle St.
Best Outdoor Tree
*Sam and Kati Fletcher - 825 Gottsch Drive
The Ryckman Family - 735 N. 8th St.
Lorelee Byrd - 8237 Co Rd 13
Cody and Christina Jess - 775 N. 6th St.
*denotes winners
