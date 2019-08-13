The Blair Public Library and Technology Center will host a book signing by local author Donna Henton of her book, “If These Bricks Could Talk.” The event will be held on 2 p.m. Sunday in the library meeting room.
Henton will be talking about the origins of the book and discuss local history.
