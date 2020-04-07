Blair Public Library and Technology Center Director Gayle Roberts asks for patience as changes are made due to the ongoing pandemic.
The library will be working with a smaller staff of teams of two. Library hours remain 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but drive-through hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We might be shelving,” she said. “If the bell rings, it will take a minute, or if the phone rings, leave a message. We won’t be as quick on the spot as we normally try to be but will do the best we can.”
The library offers crafts and packets of activities for children to those going through the drive-through to help eliminate some boredom.
Roberts said the library is still checking out 150-200 books a day.
“It is not a normal number, but it is still pretty good,” she said. “Everyone is using the window and I’m so glad.”
Roberts said on the library webpage they have notices of authors doing story times or drawing classes.
“Anytime we find that kind of stuff we put it up there,” she said.
Roberts wants to remind people that the library can still print for them.
“We prefer they email it first, but we will take a flash drive and will be wearing gloves,” she said. “Patrons can still have a fax sent.”
“It’s just the two of us so it will take more time for us to get things done,” Roberts added.
The library was doing Facebook Live readings for an online story time but had to move to a YouTube format to comply with restrictions from publishers. A Blair police officer was one of the readers. Roberts said they welcome guest readers and encourages them to call for an appointment with Ally McMurty at the library. Roberts said they record 14 to 20 episodes at a time.
“Everyone is thoroughly enjoying the online story time,” Roberts said. “We get a lot of good comments.”
Roberts sees the shift the pandemic has brought to the libraries.
“Libraries are part of the social fabric in a community,” she said. “We hear about their lives every day and all of the sudden we don’t hear from them. It’s sad.”
Roberts and children's librarian Wendy Lukert also announced in a video on the library's Facebook page that there will be changes to the library's Summer Reading Program. However, details won't be announced until April 27.
