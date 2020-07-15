Letter to the Editor

America not good enough?
The United State of America – did you ever, in your wildest imagination, think that this land of so many freedoms and opportunities wouldn’t be good enough?
The events happening around this great country make me sad, mad, and glad.
I am sad that so many monuments are being destroyed or defaced.
I am sad that the police are being disgraced and disrespected.
I am sad that people are being discriminated against.
I am sad that people are impoverished.
I am sad that people are so unhappy and uneducated regarding the history and heritage that so many people lost their lives defending.
Did you know that someone died for your right to loot and burn others’ property in the name of peaceful protests? That makes me mad.
I am mad that our history is being dismantled.
I am mad that some believe that men and women in blue are our enemies and no longer a necessity.
I am mad that discrimination exists in this country. But, make no mistake, it does not just affect one particular race. The Irish, the American Indians, African Americans, and yes, even white Americans, to name a few who, over the course of history, have been affected by some form of racism.
I know because it’s happened to me. It is a personal choice in how you deal with it.
I am mad that people are impoverished.
Our freedoms and pursuit of happiness in the country empowers anyone to excel if they take personal responsibility and work towards the goals they wish to achieve.
We should stop blaming others for our stance in life. The ‘blame game’ is way overrated. It’s not one person, one race, or the United States of America’s fault that another is failing or not living up to their potential.
I am mad that our young people are being indoctrinated in the myth that America is a bad place. It’s true, many factions of our nation could be improved, but, in my opinion, this is still the greatest, free-est (sic) country in the world. We have way too long now taken our freedoms for granted and some are pushing them to harmful extremes.
I am glad we are, and will always be, a diverse nation. Just think of all we’ve learned and accomplished by understanding other cultures, listening to their ideas, and incorporating what we’ve worked together on to make this country a great place for all.
Unfortunately, with diversity comes greed, jealousy, hatred, and racism. Human traits that are unbecoming but are and will always be a part of this country.
We are made in God’s image and given free will. We are all fallible, but we have the opportunity to learn from our mistakes and to offer forgiveness, kindness, compassion, and love to our fellow Americans. These traits are and will always be a part of this country too.
I am glad and thankful for all our freedoms.
I am glad and thankful for the opportunities this country offers.
I am glad and thankful I live in the USA.
Deborah Nelsen, Pisgah
