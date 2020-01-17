Letter to the Editor

Participate in the Feb. 3 Caucuses
This is a reminder that our country is a Representative Democracy. We go to polls to select who we want to represent us in our cities, counties, state, and federal governments.
Our representatives reflect the desires of their constituents, i.e., you and me. The democracy portion of this is every citizen who has reached the age of majority is eligible to register and vote.
The evening of Feb. 3, Iowans will caucus to indicate their presidential preference. Some may think it is of no consequence this year. However, the caucuses do more than just vote for candidate preference. This is where each political party chooses who will direct activities for the following two years.
Each precinct elects two central committee members for the county organization. These members control county party activities. Along with central committee members, each precinct selects a number of delegates for a county convention. This group meets to formulate the state platform and may be called on to decide primary elections where multiple candidates fail to meet a statutory threshold.
County delegates may be further chosen to be district delegates. Once again, delegates may be called on to decide primary election outcomes. If one has strong feelings for a particular candidate, the surest way to ensure that candidate wins is to be a delegate. This situation is not rare.
District delegates also attend the state convention. Delegates to the district convention also select some of the delegates to the national convention.
I urge all of you to participate in the caucuses Feb. 3. Sometimes, we hear about “grassroots” democracy. This is it. Encourage your friends and relatives to attend. I urge you to become a delegate. Your voice matters.
Chuck Petterson, Washington Township, Harrison County
