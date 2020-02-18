Letter to the Editor

Why we need a new fire station
The fire station/city hall we currently have was constructed in 1931. At that time, the city had a Ford Model T fire truck and one other truck that was even older. It is inconceivable to me that our department is still using this same facility.
Yes, there was an addition on the west side that was constructed in the ‘70s or ‘80s that can house units in a single row, three deep, meaning that it is necessary to move two vehicles to get at the third one.
There is no room for maintenance on the vehicles with much of the maintenance having to be done in the street.
The price tag is high. We need to build not just for today, but for 50 years into the future. Some will say why not just put up a pole building like the farmers do? A pole building is a shortsighted solution to a long-term need. I have seen pole barns rot out in 30-50 years.
The proposed facility is an all-steel building on concrete foundations that will last, if properly maintained, for 80 years or more. The site is large enough to accommodate future expansion if needed. With consideration to the taxpayers, the building will be a bare bones facility that will house all the current equipment along with other space that can be finished now (if budget allows) or in the near future.
Being a property owner in the city, I was concerned with the tax increase. However, I was surprised to find the tax load is surprisingly light. The new assessment will add less than $40 per year to the taxes of homes assessed at $100,000. Steel prices are rising as we speak! The cost, if we wait, and the taxes will be even more. Please vote YES March 3. Let’s get this done.
Dennis Collier, Missouri Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.