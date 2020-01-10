Letter to the Editor

Anonymous letters
Now that the dust has settled on the latest bond vote in the Logan-Magnolia school district, and well before we start the 2020/21 discussion on the city budget, I want to address the anonymous letters that I have received.
First of all, thank you for your thoughts and concerns on various issues over the years.
Secondly, why don’t you sign your letters or put a return address on the envelope? One I did get was from the Logan Sons of Liberty, whoever that is.
I feel like I am a fairly approachable person. The biggest two rules I have in discussing issues are the following:
1. Both parties have to agree to disagree. If you are not willing to hear all sides of an issue, don’t bother wasting people’s time with discussion. (One-sided letter – not signed is not a discussion.)
2. Need to remain calm and civil when discussing a situation.
If your beliefs on an issue are so strong you want to communicate with others, don’t make it a one-sided conversation; put your name on it, be proud of what you believe in.
Sending letters without letting people know who they are coming from doesn't sit well with me. If you have something to say, put your name on it; otherwise, sit on the sidelines and be quiet.
I would have addressed any concerns with the letters I have gotten with the people or person I have gotten them from, but I don't know who you are. This is why I am putting this in the paper.
From now on, if you are not going to sign the letters I get, I will toss it in the trash.
Thank you,
Jason Sporrer
Logan
