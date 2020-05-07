Letter to the Editor

Hello Harrison County friends, my name is Richard L. Burbridge Jr.
We need our prayer warriors for my son, James R. Burbridge.
On April 15, he was notified that he was exposed to the corona virus.
He and his family tested positive on April 17. He began having a fever and difficulty breathing over the weekend.
On April 21 he was hospitalized for low oxygen levels. On April 22, he was moved to ICU, and on April 23 he was put on a ventilator.
He is still on the ventilator, but doing better. His kidneys have issues, but they are working on that.
His wife, Brittany, is pregnant, but has been fighting this at home while taking care of their almost-2-year-old daughter. James’ in-laws also have the virus.
Please send your prayers for James and his family. If you would like to send a card or letter, his address is: 157 County Rd. 1909, Linden, TX 75563.
Thank you from a very proud but scared dad.
Richard Burbridge
Missouri Valley
