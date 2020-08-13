Letter to the Editor

Over the last few weeks the American people have witnessed the worst in Democrat-run cities in America with riots, anarchy, shootings, murders, terrorism of innocent folks, and business owners.
The governors of those states, the mayors of those cities all refuse to take any blame for allowing chaos in their communities.
Meanwhile, President Trump who took an oath to protect all Americans has had to send in a few Federal officers into two of those cities to protect their Federal buildings.
While performing his duties on this end, he was signing executive orders aimed at lowering the price Americans pay for prescription drugs. One order would allow the legal importation of cheaper drugs from countries like Canada, while another would require discounts from drug companies. Another measure seeks to lower insulin costs and finally a fourth would require Medicare to purchase drugs at the same price that other countries pay.
President Trump is working behind the scenes while the media refuses to print the truth in most newspapers and cable. Your choice in less than 100 days is Law and Order vs. Anarchy in America.
Donald Blackford, Logan
