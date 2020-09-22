Lemmings are small (3 to 6 inches in length), thick furred rodents related to voles and muskrats. They are found in the northern regions of Asia, America, and Europe.
Norwegian lemmings live in colonies on mountain uplands, above the tree line, where the main vegetation is grasses and lichens. They are preyed upon by other animals such as owls, foxes, weasels and hawks. They tend to breed all year around with population numbers fluctuating in cycles of three to four years depending on weather, food and predators. The periodic overly rapid reproduction of some lemming populations has resulted in several false ideas about the lives of these little creatures.
For example, in the 17th century, some naturalists were perplexed by the occasional habit of Norway lemmings to suddenly appear in large numbers, seemingly out of nowhere. They came to the ridiculous and false conclusion that the animals were being spontaneously generated in the sky and then falling down to earth like rain.
However, the reality is much simpler. In years of abundance of their food supply, the females will have up to four litters of about eight young in a season instead of the usual two litters of about five young. This results in a population peak which causes both a food shortage and an increase in predator numbers that eventually leads to an "over-crowding stress." The result is a forced spreading out and mass migration of huge numbers of lemmings.
This has also led to the popular misconception that these animals are rushing to commit suicide in the sea. The lemmings appear to move in clusters merely because they follow the same trails down to the lower-lying lands. These large swarms cross rivers, streams, swamps and other obstacles that get in their way. They are able to swim, but they cannot distinguish between a small stream and larger bodies of water such as lakes, and particularly the sea. This results in the drowning of many animals due to exhaustion trying to cross too large a span of water.
Predators also follow the movement of these lemming migrations and prey heavily on the defenseless creatures.
Larrie Stone is a retired Dana College science professor.
