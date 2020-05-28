On Wednesday, May 13, House and Senate leadership announced that the Legislature plans to reconvene on Wednesday, June 3, at 9 a.m. The Legislature previously suspended its session on March 16 as a precaution to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of legislators, staff, and the public.
“Iowans have stepped up and done their part to slow the spread of COVID-19. It is because of these efforts that we can safely and responsibly reopen our communities and economy,” said House Speaker Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford). “With the situation much improved, it is also time for the Legislature to return to Des Moines so we can complete our work. Once we return, I look forward to addressing the priorities of Iowans and passing a conservative and responsible state budget.”
While the public is encouraged to avoid the Capitol if possible, especially if they fall in a vulnerable population, additional safety precautions will be taken to protect the health of those in the building when the Legislature reconvenes. These measures include:
- Encouraging members and staff to stay home if they are sick, have a fever or any symptoms, or have compromised immune systems.
- Requiring staff members and the public to undergo a health screening before entering the Capitol.
- Recommending that all individuals follow social distancing guidelines issued by the Department of Public Health.
- Recommending the use of facemasks when unable to properly social distance, as recommended by the CDC. Facemasks will be provided to those who want one.
- Deploying hand sanitizer stations throughout the Capitol, at entrances to the building, and the House and Senate chambers.
- Limiting individuals on the House floor to only Representatives and necessary staff as deemed appropriate by supervisors.
Members of the press will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis in a reserved section of the north gallery of the House. They are encouraged to practice proper social distancing among themselves. News organizations are strongly encouraged to limit their number of reporters in the House gallery to one per outlet.
Additionally, all House committee meetings will be held in the House Chambers and will be live-streamed to increase transparency and ensure Iowans are able to follow legislative business. For subcommittee meetings, members of the public will be strongly encouraged to submit written comments on legislation via the General Assembly’s website (similar to public hearings in the House).
The Capitol building will be reopened to the public on Monday, May 18, with reduced hours (Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.) and only the West Entrance will be open. The Capitol is closed to tour groups, and individuals will be encouraged to practice social distancing guidelines (6 feet of separation) and refrain from gathering in groups of 10 or more.
The Legislative Council met by teleconference on Thursday, May 14, at 3:30 p.m. to vote to resume session on June 3.
