A Legislative Coffee will be held at the Logan Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Senator Jason Schultz, Representative Matt Windschitl, and Representative Steve Holt will be present to update Harrison County citizens on current work in the Iowa Legislature.
The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. with the doors open at 9:30 a.m.
Another Legislative Coffee will also be held on Saturday, March 28.
The Legislative Coffees are sponsored by the Logan Kiwanis Club and Logan Chamber of Commerce.
For further information, contact Gary Guge, Kiwanis representative, at 712-216-0200. The Logan Community Center is located at 108 W. Fourth St. in Logan.
