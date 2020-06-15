Washington County's American Legion baseball teams have set their schedules for the abbreviated summer season.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced in May that teams could begin practice June 1 amid coronavirus concerns with games set to start June 18 — Thursday. Blair and Fort Calhoun will get to competition right away, but attendance is limited to household members of the players on the team, according to June 1 sports reopening guidelines.
The Post 154 Bears will play a Senior Legion game 7:30 p.m. at Papillion-La Vista South on Thursday. Their Junior Legion team, meanwhile, will start play 7 p.m. Friday at Vets Field against Nebraska City.
The Post 348 Pioneers are set for a 8 p.m. Thursday game at Louisville. That Senior Legion game follows the Junior Legion contest at 5:30.
Arlington's first Seniors game will take place a day after the Thursday season openers. The Post 71 Eagles start with a 7 p.m. Friday road game against Logan View.
Blair's schedule will remain busy after its opener with two tournaments. The Bears will take part in an Omaha South tournament Friday through Sunday, beginning with an 8:30 p.m. game against Lincoln High on Friday.
Coach James Bilslend's squad will then take part in its Eastern Nebraska Baseball League tournament next week.
Fort Calhoun will host its own Senior Legion tournament doubleheader on June 27. The Junior Legion squad will do the same July 18.
Blair and Fort Calhoun will play a Senior Legion baseball game at Vets Field on July 17.
Arlington's full schedule includes 12 total dates through July 29. The Eagles' first home games are June 23 at the Washington County Fairgrounds. The Junior and Senior Legion games begin at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30, respectively.
Eagles coach Ed Menking said additional games may be added.
