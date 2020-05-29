Washington County American Legion baseball teams expect to practice Monday when Nebraska Directed Health Measures allow for the return of non-contact sports.
Though postseason tournaments have all been canceled, teams hope to practice before games are allowed to be played beginning June 18.
All three county teams in Blair, Arlington and Fort Calhoun are optimistic they'll return to the ballpark from the first day on.
Blair commits to season
Blair coach James Bilslend said Tuesday that his team would be practicing Monday.
The last remaining hurdle to that claim — City of Blair approval — came Tuesday night. Bilslend said scheduling games has been productive, though some teams were awaiting similar decisions from their officials.
The consensus, the coach said, is that coaches want to do all they can to get seniors every opportunity to play ball this summer.
Fort Calhoun moves forward
Roy Prauner said Tuesday that Fort Calhoun coaches Brandon Wynn and Brennan Clausen will be coaching practices Monday.
The Legion team has also moved forward with scheduling, adjusting some of its own tournaments to provide appropriate timing for teams to follow state reopening guidelines.
Prauner noted that there will be no concessions or admission costs for those allowed under the guidelines to attend, but donations may be accepted to help the team cover its costs.
Odds good for Arlington baseball
Coach Ed Menking said Tuesday that there is a 70-percent chance an Arlington team will be practicing Monday — the first day practice is allowed by state guidelines.
“If not a little better,” he added.
Menking also said decisions regarding practice would likely be decided by the publication of this article.
“I think we have most of our ducks in a row,” he said.
Social distancing rules and sanitation weren't concerns, though insurance costs are. That said, Menking wants to move forward for several reasons.
“I'd like to do it for the kids,” he said, acknowledging one.
