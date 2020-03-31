While schools remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, classes at Blair Community Schools have continued online.
Supt. Randy Gilson announced March 16 the district would be closed indefinitely. The district began using eLearning, where students could access materials and instructions from their teachers and complete assignments without a scheduled time.
The students use Chromebooks, which were purchased with funds donated by Washington County Bank and money raised from the K-2 Fun Run.
“My students have been using aspects of Google Classroom and their Chromebooks since the beginning of the year for various subjects. They use it quite often in specials and with other teachers,” Arbor Park fifth grade teacher Kim Farrar said. “We have got to give our kids credit where credit is due. They are very technology literate. They know how to navigate through websites and they are innovative problem-solvers. Not only were they receptive, they have been diligent in getting work done that they can.”
Last week, the district moved to live learning, using scheduled times and Zoom, a video-conferencing application. Teachers meet with their entire class.
“If you can picture a FaceTime call with 24 to 29 people, that's it,” Farrar said.
Teachers have taken the time to teach the students how to use the application before moving onto actual lessons.
“The first day, I took them on a tour and let them click around,” Farrar said. “We went through expectations just as I would in my traditional classroom.”
Teachers have shared assignments, read books together and worked through math problems. Some teachers have gotten creative.
Fourth grade teacher Marita Fernau taught her students about equivalent fractions while making muffins.
“She has inspired us all to think about fun ways we can extend learning with video and not just through Zoom conferencing,” fourth grade teacher Erin Lane said. “I think we can use what we are learning to enhance our school classrooms as well.”
Video conferencing has other benefits, too.
“We all miss the interactions with our students,” Lane said. “Teachers choose this profession because we have a passion for learning and we love to see those smiles every day. We all agreed that seeing students in Zoom this week was fantastic. I'm smiling just thinking about it. The connections we make with students are part of their learning. Zoom has let us reconnect, but I still miss seeing them in person.”
The teachers said they have talked with their students about coronavirus. They've answered questions, particularly students want to know when they'll be able to go back to school.
Fifth-graders are asked to journal to get their thoughts out. They answer questions including what has changed in their daily lives, what were their thoughts and feelings about school being closed and what is closed in the community that affects them.
Teachers said they have received support from parents and the district.
“My parents have been supportive of the delivery of the assignments and they have been wonderfully appreciative of the effort we have put in,” Lane said.
Farrar agreed.
“I feel like I have many co-teachers,” she said. “I need to communicate just as clearly with them as I would any of my co-workers. I have heard a lot of thanks from parents for keeping some sort of normalcy.”
Arbor Park Principal Laura Jackson commended the teachers for the effort.
“Our teachers and staff have done an outstanding job working together, supporting one another and putting together eLearning for our students,” she said. “I am so proud of our staff, our students and our families. Without the support of parents, this wouldn't be possible.”
