Law enforcement is investigating an incident which led to an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Adams Street in Blair.
At approximately 9:50 p.m., officers of the Blair Police Department were called to a residence to investigate a domestic disturbance. Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
Once officers entered the residence, they were confronted by a male suspect, who was armed with a rifle, according to a press release from BPD Capt. Aaron Barrow.
During the confrontation, the male suspect was shot. He was transported by ambulance to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair, where he later died.
No law enforcement were injured, Blair Police Chief Joe Lager said at the scene, where crime scene tape stretched around a house and across Adams Street.
Nebraska State Patrol and the Douglas County Crime Lab were called into investigate.
Lager said more information could be released Thursday morning.
