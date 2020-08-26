The Missouri Valley Chamber invites everyone to attend the "We Support Our Local Law Enforcement" appreciation evening, at the Missouri Valley City Park, on August 27th, from 7-8 PM.  Entertainment will be provided by Rick Powell. Blank "Thank You" cards will be provided for you to write out your appreciative thoughts of our local Law Enforcement officers. These will be given to our local department, as well as the Harrison County Sheriff's department. We have invited the Law Enforcement Departments to attend, and mingle with the crowd. Join us in showing your support!

