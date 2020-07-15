The Security National Bank of Sioux City, trustee of the Lucile Latta Charitable Trust, announces the recipients of the Dean C. and Effie Haight Latta Memorial Scholarships.
As trustee, the Security National Bank Wealth Management Division and the Dean C. and Effie Haight Latta Scholarship Committee awards these scholarships annually to residents of Harrison County who have completed their high school education and are attending a college, university, or technical school, and for graduate studies. Applicants may reapply annually.
A total of $270,000 is being awarded for the 2020-2021 school year. Those attending a technical school or two-year program will receive $9,000, and those attending a four-year or graduate program will receive $13,500.
To date, 521 scholarships totaling $4,946,625 have been given to residents of Harrison County to assist as they continue their education.
This year, there are six scholarships of $9,000 awarded. Recipients are Evan Berwick, Tyler Deppe, Lydia Gilgen, Cambria Reisz, Nathanial Sargent, and Joslynn Thomas.
There are 16 scholarships of $13,500 awarded this year. Receiving the scholarships are Isabelle Alvis, Garrett Anderson, Sydney Austin, Hudson Barnum, Kimberly Grace Christensen, Makenzie Cunard, Violet Lapke, Kylie Morrison, Jessica Olson, Sabia Reisz, Abigail Ridder, Michael Seuntjens, Adam Sherer, Kylie Tierney, Gabriel Walski, and Joseph Michael Weber.
The Security National Bank Wealth Management Division and the Dean C. and Effie Haight Latta Scholarship Committee congratulates these students and wishes them the best as they pursue their education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.