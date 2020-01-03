Sam Lawton caught the inbounds pass at the free throw line and quickly dumped the ball down to Max Nickerson on the baseline.
The senior Blair guard planned on making the game-winning shot at the rim, but was fouled hard to the floor with just 1.2 seconds remaining Tuesday at Omaha Gross Catholic High School. Woozy, Nickerson was helped to the bench as Bears assistant coach Matt Novak looked for a replacement to go to the foul line with the Aurora Holiday Tournament third-place game on the line.
“Immediately, I just stepped up and said, 'I want it,'” BHS sophomore Wyatt Ogle said afterward. “And he put me in.”
No. 54 knocked down the first of his two foul shots, earning his team a 44-43 victory in the rescheduled and relocated game against the Gross Cougars.
“We were composed and did what we were supposed to do,” junior Cade Ulven said. “Finished the job.”
The 3-6 Bears routed Gross 57-22 on Dec. 21, but found Tuesday's rematch to be much tougher sledding. They led 9-8 after one period and 18-17 — after a Kip Tupa steal and score — at halftime, but trailed by three entering the fourth.
The Cougars knocked down nine 3-pointers through three quarters, while the BHS had none. That changed during the fourth when Ulven's first tied the game at 32 before his second gave the Bears a 37-34 advantage.
“It felt good,” he said. “We weren't hitting a lot at the beginning of the game, so it felt good to hit them at the right time.”
Gross' Zach Mandolfo hit a jump shot with 50 seconds remaining, however, which led to Ogle's opportunity at the charity stripe 49 seconds later.
“It's nice to know we can be resilient, and even if they shoot as well as they did, we can still pull out the win,” the sophomore said.
The Bears — who were led by Auggie Rasmussen's 12 points — improved to 3-6 with the victory, while the Cougars fell to 0-7. BHS next plays at Bennington tonight. The game is set to begin at approximately 7:30 p.m.
