The Harrison County Landfill re-opened to cash customers on April 13, with numerous restrictions.
Because of the COVID-19 virus, the Harrison County Landfill needed to close the facility to cash customers for a wide variety of reasons. Garbage collection has been identified as an essential service; thus, the landfill is required to remain open for garbage haulers and garbage contractors.
The landfill facility has had numerous issues with cash/residential customers who want to haul their own garbage. These issues create problems for the landfill staff regarding the safety of the staff’s health.
It is the landfill commission’s hope that re-opening of the landfill to cash/residential customers can be accomplished with the following rules:
• All customers stay on the scale. Do not come to the window.
• No more than two people in the vehicle, and no children under the age of 17 in the vehicle.
• No tires at this time.
• No TVs and computers at this time.
• No appliances at this time.
• No hazardous waste at this time.
• Bathroom and ATM machine are not available. No one is allowed inside the office facility.
• When weighing out, stay on the scale. Ticket and change will be extended on a clipboard. Do not come to the window.
• Any customer who does not follow these rules will not be allowed to dump.
• It is always best to call the landfill before going there. They are on a day-to-day operating status as things change daily.
For questions, call the landfill at 800-672-3093 or 712-644-3093.
