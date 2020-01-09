Harrison County Development Corporation is partnering with Iowa Workforce Development and Iowa Economic Development Authority to complete a Laborshed employment study for the Missouri Valley area.
This study will geographically define which communities contribute to Missouri Valley’s workforce, regardless of political boundaries. This defined area is called a Laborshed area and is based upon commuting patterns.
The purpose of this Laborshed study is to measure the availability and characteristics of Missouri Valley area workers.
Laborshed studies are useful tools for economic development teams and existing or prospective employers to understand the local labor market, make informed expansion and site selection decisions, and maintain/recruit a high quality workforce.
“For the success of this study, we will be sending letters to employers in Missouri Valley asking that they provide us with aggregate counts of their employees’ residential ZIP codes,” said Katie Lippold with Iowa Workforce Development. “This will allow us to define a commuting pattern for Missouri Valley and determine what the scope and scale of Missouri Valley’s Laborshed area is and better understand where Missouri Valley’s workforce resides.”
A confidential survey of residents will also be conducted to collect workforce characteristic information specific to the area. Residents will receive a letter directing them how to take the survey online and/or they will receive a telephone call to take the survey. The survey call originates out of Cedar Rapids; therefore, the incoming number will have the 319 area code. It is possible that you may receive a text message from their 888 number as well, alerting you to expect a call from them.
Survey questions will cover topics such as employment status, current and desired wages, current and desired benefits, education level, and type of occupation among other things. Iowa Workforce Development will not be asking survey takers identifiable information, such as name, Social Security number, or date of birth.
“Even though this study is for the community of Missouri Valley, it will reveal characteristics of the workforce in and around the Missouri Valley area,” said Renea Anderson, Executive Director of HCDC. “This will in turn contribute to understanding of commuting patterns, worker needs, and wage and benefit expectations for not just Missouri Valley, but also Harrison County as a result.” Every year Iowa Workforce Development conducts Laborshed studies across the state. The results of each analysis are publicly available online at www.iowalmi.gov/laborshed. If you have any questions about the Laborshed project, contact Katie Lippold at 515-281-3035 or Renea Anderson with HCDC at 712-644-3081.
