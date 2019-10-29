Arlington senior Noah Kubat was his team's lone representative Friday at the NSAA State Cross-Country Championships in Kearney.
Despite that, the standout runner for coach Michaela Curran had a strong following wearing freshly made T-shirts with just his name on the back.
“It was great,” Kubat said of the support. “Kind of like how it all started freshman year.”
As a ninth-grader, the AHS senior finished 53rd in 18:50.1 as his school's lone qualifier. On Friday, he was 16th in just 17:24.3
Kubat earned two Class C state medals in his four state appearances and, most recently, a Kearney Country Club personal record over 5-kilometers.
“It's just a good cap on a great career, I think,” he said.
Aurora was the Class C1 boys state champion with a 43 score — eight less than second-place Malcolm. Hartington freshman Carson Noecker was the individual champion in 16:03.
The 15th-place finisher, Ryan McArdle of Douglas County West, earned the last medal of the race in 17:17.7. Kubat was just one place and about 7 seconds back.
“I really wanted to get another medal,” Kubat said. “But it just didn't work out.”
All told, though, the Eagle was proud of his efforts and excited for his running future. Next fall, he'll run cross-country at Nebraska Wesleyan.
“I'm excited for that,” Kubat said. “It's going to be a longer distance, but with all of the experience I've had, competing at a high level, I feel like I can just keep going.”
Its proven that his running career certainly has support behind it.
