KC Free Throw champions advance
The Dunlap Knights of Columbus, Council #1249, held the District Free Throw Contest in Dunlap on Feb. 9. A total of 20 individuals participated, and the winners in each age division advanced.
The Knights of Columbus Regional Free Throw Contest will be held on Sunday, March 1 in Audubon. Doors to the school open at 12:30 p.m., with the contest set to begin at 1 p.m.
District Free Throw Contest Results
Feb. 9, 2020 @ Dunlap
Age Division Winners - Girls
9-year-old: 1st) Jaelynne Nelson, Woodbine, 4-15.
10-year-old: 1st) Addyson Harris, Woodbine, 5-15.
12-year-old: 1st) Sylvia Sullivan, Dunlap, 10-15.
Age Division Winners - Boys
9-year-old: 1st) Branden Barry, Woodbine, 2-15
10-year-old: 1st) Cale Cunard, Missouri Valley, 13-15
11-year-old: 1st) Drue Schneckloth, Dunlap, 7-15
12-year-old: 1st) Layton Maasen, Missouri Valley, 11-15
13-year-old: 1st) Carsen Kelley, Woodbine, 14-15.
