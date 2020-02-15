Some may be following in the footsteps of older siblings and others might be the first, but kindergarten is a milestone for children.
Arlington Elementary School hosted a kindergarten roundup Friday for prospective students. Parents met with Principal Jacqueline Morgan and received a tour of the building, while the children demonstrated their skills in following directions, cutting out shapes to show fine motor skills, drawing and other activities.
The children had the opportunity to have a book read to them while they ate snacks and danced to a song with actions.
