Some may be following in the footsteps of older siblings and others might be the first, but kindergarten is a milestone for children.

Kindergarten Roundup
Buy Now

Children listen to a book being read while teachers observe at the Arlington Elementary School kindergarten roundup Friday.

Arlington Elementary School hosted a kindergarten roundup Friday for prospective students. Parents met with Principal Jacqueline Morgan and received a tour of the building, while the children demonstrated their skills in following directions, cutting out shapes to show fine motor skills, drawing and other activities.

Kindergarten Roundup
Buy Now

Miles Mastney practices drawing a cat at the Arlington Elementary School kindergarten roundup Friday.

The children had the opportunity to have a book read to them while they ate snacks and danced to a song with actions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.