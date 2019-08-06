Enthusiasts from across Nebraska and Iowa gathered for an afternoon and evening of "Kick'n it in the Stix" during a vintage motor fair Saturday at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Arlington.
The event wasn't an ordinary car show, but a chance for families to enjoy an afternoon and evening of fun.
In organizing the event, Scott DeGeorge, president of The Headliners Car Club of Omaha, said club members wanted to not only showcase vintage vehicles, but also offer events for the entire family.
A steady stream of visitors arrived at the fairgrounds throughout the afternoon. As they arrived, they checked out the various cars, motorcycles and other vehicles set up near the fairgrounds' entrance while children nearby slid down an inflatable slide into a pool of water or tried their luck on the mechanical bull. Later, a group of men hopped on their mini-bikes for a race in the fairground's arena and then a group of women donned their best outfits to complete in a "pin up" contest.
The vintage motor fair also included food vendors, a swap meet, coloring contest, silent and live auctions before concluding with music from two bands.
Proceeds from the vintage motor fair will be donated to Roots to Wings, an Arlington-based nonprofit organization aimed at offering employment opportunities and improving the quality of life for those with disabilities. The group's vision is to recognize life-long learners of all ability levels, in a small rural community. The group operates a retail store in Arlington.
DeGeorge said The Headliners hope the vintage motor fair can become an annual event as a fundraiser for nonprofit organizations.
