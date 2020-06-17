The State of Iowa’s 2020 U.S. Census Complete Count Committee, formed by Governor Kim Reynolds and chaired by Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg, launched the Key to the Future response rate challenge for Iowa’s 942 cities and 99 counties.
In a press release, dated Monday, June 1, Reynolds said, “From disaster relief to representation in Congress, the Census plays an important role in protecting Iowa’s future. Iowans take our civic responsibility seriously and I hope everyone will do their part and participate in the 2020 Census.”
Current Response Rates
The challenge is based on the 2020 Census Response Rate Map, which tracks self-response rates of households at the national, state, and local levels. As of May 31, Iowa has a response rate of 67.2 percent. Iowa ranks No. 3, behind Minnesota at 70.2 percent, and Wisconsin at 67.7 percent, and just ahead of Michigan at 67 percent and Nebraska at 66.7 percent.
Key to the Future
Key to the Future challenges every county, city and town in Iowa to meet and beat its response rate from 2010. The goal is for Iowa to finish in first place and finish in the No. 1 position in the nation for Census response rates.
Lt. Gov. Gregg said, “We want to count everyone in Iowa because the 2020 Census shapes our future. Census data impacts how we plan and how we make decisions every day.” Census results inform how billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed for health clinics, school lunch programs, disaster recovery initiatives, and other critical programs and services. The 2020 Census results will impact Iowa for the next 10 years.
Secretary of State Paul Pate, co-chair of the State of Iowa’s 2020 U.S. Census Complete Count Committee said, “Participating in the Census only takes a few minutes and it benefits your local community and the entire state of Iowa. Everybody wins by taking this challenge.” Self-response rates measure households responding in one of three ways: online at 2020Census.gov, by phone (1-844-330-2020) and by mailed paper questionnaires.
Special Recognition
The State of Iowa Complete Count Committee will acknowledge the first city in each of the three tiers and the first county to reach their goal. The winners will be presented with Key to the Future plaques. Also, winners will receive recognition and special announcements by the State of Iowa Complete Count Committee as well as in the media.
More Information
More information on the “Key to the Future” response rate challenge can be found at https://governor.iowa.gov.
Locating your 2010 response rate
To find the 2010 Response Rate, it will appear/show when your cursor hovers over the state, county or city image on the 2020 Census Response Rate Map. When you select the Iowa for the state and then click County and hover over the image, the 2010 final percentage will appear.
If your town has a population over 5,000 people, you will need to know your city’s 2010 final response rate. Go to 2020 Census Response Rate Map. Enter Iowa for the State, and then select the City option below that dropdown. Find your town from that dropdown menu. Once the map for your town map appears, select Census Tract. Hover over the image, the 2010 final percentage will appear. To take a closer look at specific neighborhood blocks, use the + and – signs on your city’s image.
