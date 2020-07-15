Kenneth Morris Kline, age 91, passed away on July 11, 2020, at his home in rural Missouri Valley. He was born May 26, 1929, to Edwin and Matilda (Voss) Kline in Pisgah. Kenneth was baptized in the Mondamin Christian Church August 1940, and was confirmed in First Lutheran Church in Missouri Valley on May 16, 1954, where he remained as a member for the rest of his life. He was raised on a farm in the Pisgah area until his marriage to Phyllis Jean (Wohlers) on Feb. 23, 1950. They continued to farm two more years by Pisgah before moving to the farm outside of Beebeetown where they lived and raised their family.
Kenneth and his wife, Phyllis, were blessed with 4 children: Marlene, Lynn, Kathleen, and Kenneth. As their children grew, married, and had children and grandchildren, he enjoyed attending all the church, school and community activities that were part of the daily life with a big family. Phyllis and he also enjoyed the dance club they belonged to in their younger years and made many lifelong friends.
Kenneth enjoyed farming and raising livestock and won several awards for conservation and land management. He was voted Cattleman of the Year in 1999. He enjoyed the border collies he had throughout his lifetime, and especially Ginger, his companion for the last year and a half of his life.
Always a good conversationalist, he enjoyed his friends from church and from all the businesses he worked with in his 68 years of farming in the area. He loved a good meal and enjoyed thousands of them as he was married to a wonderful cook. He especially liked Phyllis’s homemade chicken and noodles, pies, and cinnamon rolls.
He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, William H. and Minnie Wohlers, his son-in-law Wayne Huebner, infant sister Alva, brother & wife, Ithiel (Everyle) Kline, brothers-in-law & wives, Dick Wohlers, Everette (Juanita) Wohlers, Johnny (Gladys) Wohlers, Leonard Wohlers, Willy (Audrey) Wohlers, and sisters-in-law & their husbands, Dorothy (Clarence) Wager, and Helen (Ed “Tibby”) Cavanaugh.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 70 years, Phyllis, daughters, Marlene Huebner and Kathleen (Gary) Carrigan, both of Neola, sons, Lynn (Denise) Kline of Logan, and Kenneth (Mara) Kline of Missouri Valley, 13 grandchildren and their spouses, and 23 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A visitation will be held at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 5:00-9:00 p.m. with a Christian Funeral Service at First Lutheran Church for the family on Wednesday, July 15th, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. and committal service at the Grange Cemetery following at 11:30 a.m. where the public is invited to attend. There will also be a luncheon served at the Eagles Club in Missouri Valley at approximately 12:30 p.m. which everyone is encouraged to come to and have fellowship with the family. Memorials can be directed to First Lutheran Church in Missouri Valley or Missouri Valley Fire and Rescue.
