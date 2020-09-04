Payton Cooley recently joined Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership in Blair as the Family Service Worker at the Blair Community School Preschool Partnership.
Cooley is from Kennard. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Development and Family Studies from South Dakota State University. Cooley has previous experience in childcare as well as before- and after-school programs. In her free time, she enjoys going to concerts and spending time in the pool with her friends and family.
“I am looking forward to working at NENCAP because this agency gives me the opportunity to leave a positive impact on so many people in my community, and that’s all I want to do is make a difference,” Cooley said.
NENCAP serves over 10,000 clients a year with programs such as: Head Start, Early Head Start, WIC, Immunization, Healthy Families, Weatherization, Family Services, free tax preparation, car seat programs, Veteran Services, Commodity Supplemental Food Program and food pantries.
