A Kennard man who allegedly enticed women to exploit their children over the internet accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Eric R. Schulkey, 33, pleaded guilty to visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct and incest, both Class 2A felonies. He could face up to 20 years in prison for each charge.
As part of the plea agreement, seven other charges were dismissed.
Chief Deputy County Attorney Erik Petersen said there is no agreement as to sentencing and Schulkey must register as a sex offender.
Judge John E. Samson ordered a presentence investigation. Sentencing is set for Aug. 6.
Schulkey was arrested Aug. 21 in Blair following a nearly two-month long investigation. Police allege he tried to persuade hundreds of women into engaging in illegal and inappropriate sexual acts with children.
Investigators allege Schulkey used an alias — Steve Christensen — to hide his identity while contacting women through social media from January through July.
At least two women — one in North Platte and another in Topeka, Kan. — were in contact with Schulkey and had exchanged photos and videos with him.
Kari A. Bock, 34, of North Platte was arrested in August. She is charged with visual depiction of a sexually explicit conduct, a Class 1D felony. A hearing in her case is set for June 17.
According to the affidavit, Bock sent a photo to Schulkey, which showed two children as observers to the sexually explicit conduct.
She also had inappropriate contact with a teenage relative at Schulkey's direction, Petersen said.
Police identified Schulkey through an IP address, which belonged to his mother, and his cell phone.
At the time of his arrest, Schulkey was running for the Kennard Village Board of Trustees. He finished third in the election with 15 votes.
