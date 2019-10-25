Members of the Arlington High School FFA chapter will attend their first national convention thanks in part to a donation from a Kennard church group.
The Mary Ruth Circle group at Emmaus Lutheran Church received a $1,000 grant from the Immanuel Vision Foundation.
Cynthia Timmermier said the grant application asked for proposals that would “inspire the community.”
“Our first thought was youth and ag,” she said.
Since AHS' FFA program is new — it was only established three years ago — Timmermier said the group thought it was an ideal candidate for the grant. Timmermier presented the check to students Oct. 17.
Arlington FFA adviser Jill Hensley said the funds will be used toward the National FFA Convention trip, which is Oct. 29-Nov. 2 in Indianapolis.
“I am extremely thankful to work in a community that sees the value of agriculture, but specifically youth in agriculture, Hensley said. “National FFA Convention is a second-to-none opportunity for students to meet new people, network with future employers and grow in career readiness skills by learning about agriculture across our nation. Emmaus Lutheran Church's contribution is tremendously generous and we sincerely thank them for entrusting us with this opportunity.”
