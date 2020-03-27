As students study from home, teachers and others at Arlington Public Schools are trying to keep spirits up.
Arlington Elementary Principal Jacque Morgan blew people away with a parody of "Into the Unknown" from “Frozen 2,” singing new words with Frozen characters behind her.
“Our teachers have been pretty creative sending things, including Tik Tok videos with fun dancing,” Morgan said.
Morgan said the faculty and staff are trying to keep things positive.
“It’s kind of a nerve-wracking time for families, and teachers are feeling the stress trying to keep kids educated,” she said. “They are recognizing it’s such a different time for everyone.”
Morgan said she thought the “Frozen 2” takeoff video was a “one and done,” but said the longer this drags on there might be a need for a rebirth of some of that.
“Teachers continue to check in with their students in fun ways,” she said. “I watched a class of first-graders meet on a Zoom call.”
Music teachers Allison Mastny dressed as the CDC and Barina Buresh Crosland sang songs that related to everything that is not encouraged during this time — including "Sweet Caroline" and "touching hands."
"We actually saw a meme going around Facebook that looked like Twitter responses, Mastny said. "Then we just put some songs together and worked on our acting. Right now, we're not sure (if we will do more). We'll see as we go through the next weeks what we will be able to and can come up with."
Others are reading to the students.
"They are trying to stay as positive as they can for kids," APS Supt. Dawn Lewis said. "I helped a teacher shoot a lesson. It's hard to teach to a camera so we provided a little bit of interaction, keeping our distance and less than 10 teachers in a room. We are also trying to help each other and stay positive. We know it's a scary for kids we want to keep consistency, hope and positivity in our messages going out to our students."
