K-P Panthers, WM Spartans lead WVC honor teams
By Matt Gengler
sports@missourivalleytimes.com
Several diamond gems received post-season honors as the 2020 Western Valley All-Conference teams were released late last week.
Kingsley-Pierson leads WVC baseball honors
Kingsley-Pierson leads the Western Valley All-Conference baseball selections. The Panthers, who finished in the Class 1A State Semifinals, finished with seven all-conference selections. They had four named to the first team, and another three land spots on the second team.
K-P’s Damon Schmid, Woodbury Central’s Kaleb Bliel, OABCIG’s Cooper DeJean, and Westwood’s Sam Miller were unanimous first team selections.
West Monona’s Logan Feige gloved first team honors for the Spartans, while Keegan Holverson earned a spot on the second team.
2020 Western Valley All-Conference Honor Teams
Baseball
2020 WVC Baseball – Final Standings
#*Kingsley-Pierson 8-0 16-3
Woodbury Central 7-1 9-7
^OABCIG 6-2 10-4
Lawton-Bronson 5-3 9-5
Westwood 3-5 7-7
Ridge View 3-5 6-9
West Monona 2-6 3-9
River Valley 1-7 1-9
MVAOCOU 1-7 1-10
*2020 WVC Regular Season champions
^2020 WVC Tournament champions
#2020 State Baseball Qualifyer – Semifinalist.
2020 Western Valley All-Conference Baseball Teams
FIRST TEAM
Kingsley-Pierson: *Damon Schmid (soph.); Matt Christopherson (sr.); Malakie Christopherson (soph.); Jackson Howe (soph.).
Woodbury Central: *Kaleb Bliel (soph.); Carter Bliel (soph.); Jacob Schultz (sr.).
OABCIG: *Cooper DeJean (jr.); Preston Gill (jr.); Easton Harms (soph.).
Lawton Bronson: Matt Peters (soph.); Connor Smith (jr.).
Ridge View: Caleb Kistenmacher (jr.).
Westwood: *Sam Miller (sr.); Jackson Dewald (fr.).
West Monona: Logan Feige (sr.).
River Valley: Brody Lillefloren (jr.).
*Unanimous Selection.
SECOND TEAM
Kingsley-Pierson: Evan Neumann (fr.); Conner Beelner (fr.); Boe Harvey (jr.).
Woodbury Central: Matt Carney (sr.); Will DeStigter (fr.).
OABCIG: Trust Wells (jr.); Zach Hemer (soph.).
Lawton-Bronson: Simon Denney (jr.); Luke Olesen (sr.).
Ridge View: Bo Clausen (jr.).
Westwood: Ben Brekke (sr.); James Mendenhall (sr.).
West Monona: Keegan Holverson (sr.).
River Valley: Ethan Thomas (soph.).
MVAOCOU: Brady Seuntjens (jr.).
Area Honorable Mentions
MVAOCOU: Kolby Scott (fr.); Ethan Kuhlmann (fr.).
West Monona: Nathan Carrigan (sr.); Brett Collison (jr.).
Spartans, Wolverines lead WVC softball selections
West Monona cruised to both the regular season and conference tournament titles, and the Spartans were rewarded for their dominant play. The Spartans were honored with seven all-conference selections, including four on the first team.
River Valley also finished with a solid campaign had a total of five all-conference selections, including three on first team.
West Monona’s Lexi Lander and Megan Nichols, River Valley’s Taylor Knaack, Lawton-Bronson’s Haley Wiliams and Bella Johnson, and Westwood’s Shelby Skinner were unanimous first team selections.
West Monona’s Mallory McCall and Kacy Miller also landed spots on the first team, while McKayla Haynes, Carly Miller, and Madison Chestnut were chosen to the second team.
Softball
2020 WVC Softball – Final Standings
*^West Monona 8-0 20-2
River Valley 7-1 19-3
Lawton-Bronson 5-3 9-8
Kingsley-Pierson 5-3 11-7
#Ridge View 4-4 11-9
OABCIG 3-5 6-8
Woodbury Central 3-5 4-11
Westwood 1-7 11-12
MVAOCOU 0-8 3-14
*2020 WVC Regular Season champions
^2020 WVC Tournament champions
#2020 State Softball Qualifyer.
2020 Western Valley All-Conference Softball Teams
FIRST TEAM
Kingsley-Pierson: Avery Schroeder (fr.); Rachel Bohle (jr.).
Lawton-Bronson: *Haley Williams (sr.); *Bella Johnson (jr.).
OABCIG: Hallie Hemer (sr.).
Ridge View: Emma Vohs (soph.).
River Valley: Kaylee Knaack (sr.); *Taylor Knaack (sr.); Brittany Meyer (jr.).
West Monona: *Lexi Lander (sr.); *Megan Nichols (sr.); Mallory McCall (jr.); Kacy Miller (8th).
Westwood: *Shelby Skinner (jr.).
Woodbury Central: Emma DeStigter (jr.).
*Unanimous Selection.
SECOND TEAM
Kingsley-Pierson: MaKenna Bowmen (fr.); Anna Bubke (jr.); Delaney Iseminger (jr.).
Lawton-Bronson: Rylee Wagner (sr.); Quin Roan (fr.).
MVAOCOU: Makenzie Smith (sr.); Kenedee Bubke (sr.).
OABCIG: Abby Bender (sr.).
Ridge View: Katie Pickhinke (soph.).
River Valley: Maddie Thomas (fr.); Daisy Olais (jr.).
West Monona: McKayla Haynes (soph.); Carly Miller (fr.); Madison Chestnut (soph.).
Westwood: Jaeden Ferris (fr.).
Woodbury Central: Lindsie Graff (jr.).
Area Honorable Mentions
MVAOCOU: Sidney Trucke (fr.); Makia Smith (soph.); MaKenna Meseck (8th).
West Monona: Megan Bonham (jr.); Sierra Siebersma (soph.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.