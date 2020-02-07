3Ws: Weekend Wrestling Wrap
JV Wr. Recap: Charger Invitational
2-1-2020 @ Guthrie Center
Bracket 2: Parker Ferris (MV) won 12-0 major decision over Austyn Fisher (Riv); received bye; pinned Rylan Jimenez (Southeast Warren), :29. First place.
Bracket 7: Alexis Manzo (MV) was pinned by Bodhi Mains (WCV), 4:55; pinned Jackson Beisel (Clarion-Goldfield), 2:31; was pinned by Austin Wetzel (ACGC), 1:54. Third place.
Bracket 8: Cody Gilpin (MV) won 4-3 decision over Wyatt Clemetson (WCV); lost 5-2 decision to Ty Klatt (Sthest Valley); won 16-0 technical fall over Carter Goetz (Nod. Valley). Second place.
Bracket 10: John Mass (MV) pinned Jacob Fox, 4:35; was pinned by Jayden Dorenkamp (Wd-Grnger), :21; pinned Jarett Davison (Southeast Warren), 1:24. Second place.
Bracket 13: Owen Town (MV) was pinned by Brad Matthews (Baxter), 3:49; pinned Ayers Griffin (ACGC), 2:00; pinned Jason Stark (Und), 3:40. Second place.
Bracket 14: Maddy Buffum (MV) was pinned by Aidan Cano (AHSTW), :33; lost 15-0 technical fall to Louden Foster (WCV); was pinned by Jon Linden (Ogden), :35. Fourth place.
Bracket 15: Brek Boruff (MV) pinned Red Rumelhart (ACGC), 2:47; pinned Jared Cloud (Sthest Valley), 1:41; pinned Nurbolato Yerkinbekov (Van Meter), 4:45. First place.
Bracket 21: Shane Sinclaire (MV) was pinned by Rafael Jimenez (Clarion-Goldfield), 2:07; was pinned by Devan Brown (Wd-Grnger), 2:21; won 3-2 decision over Jaydyn Howard (Pan). Third place.
