3Ws: Weekend Wresting Wrap
Jr. Varsity, Atlantic Invite – 2-6-2020 @ Atlantic
Logan-Magnolia
106: Tarick Rowe (LM) pinned Cruz Weaver (Atlantic-CAM), 1:02; won 2-1 decision over Alex Mendosa (Tee Jay); won 8-5 decision over Clevi Johnson (Atlantic-CAM). First place.
113: James Newton (LM) pinned Owen Henderson (Creston), 5:00; lost 14-0 major decision to Sam Halloway (ADM); pinned Hayden Kramer (Tee Jay), 3:18; lost 7-2 decision to Julian Huston (Mtsdl-St Marys). Fourth place.
120: Harley Christensen (LM) pinned Mason McClamon (Clarinda), 1:01; pinned Spencer Baier (SWI), 1:05; won 6-0 decision over Renner Bardsley (Glen). First place.
126: Kaleb King (LM) was pinned by Adam McElwain (Creston), 2:19; won 7-3 decision over Zachary Olson (Atlantic); pinned Ronnie Weidman (Clarinda), 2:00; pinned Thomas Nugent (ADM), 1:21. First place.
132: Hunter Allen (LM) was pinned by Ethan Flaharty (TC), 2:31; won 5-0 decision over Robbie O’Doniel (Lewis Central); won 12-0 major decision over Austin Wetzel (ACGC); lost 12-4 major decision to Johnnie Cassady (Mtnsdale-St Marys). Fourth place.
138: Jacob Fetter (LM) pinned Aaron Burney (Tee Jay), 3:26; was pinned by Triston Barncastle (Creston), 2:30; was pinned by Logan Wearmouth (Martinsdale St. Marys), 1:06; pinned Aaron Burney (Tee Jay), 1:06.
160: Tanner Mace (LM) won 7-3 decision over Kolby Weihs (AHSTW); was pinned by Payton Fewson, (Atlantic); pined Preston Claar (Lewis Central); won 8-3 decision over Kolby Weihs (AHSTW). Third place.
195: Caleb Hiatt (LM) won 7-2 decision over Austin Schumacher (Harlan); pinned Grant Ramsey (Glen), 5:39; was pinned by Kade Broulliard (Harlan), 1:30. Second place.
195: Jarett Armstrong (LM) was pinned by Jordan Holaday (Red Oak), :22; pinned Tony Vanecek (Glen), 1:03; pinned Julian Henderson (Riverside), 1:21; pinned Alex Hall (Clarke), 1:03. Third place.
220: Ruger Meeker (LM) was pinned by Brok Comstock (Riverside), 1:59; was pinned by Reese Oglesbee (Atlantic), 1:08; pinned by Ross DeGroat (Riverside), 3:33. Seventh place.
220: Klayton Dickman (LM) pinned Ross DeGroat (Riv), 1:10; pinned Kaden Flott (Glen), 2:20; was pinned by Hayden Hoffman (Glen), 2:44. Second place.
220: Cole Leonard (LM) won 6-1 decision over Richard Gaul (Harlan); pinned Raymond Simmons (Tee Jay), :52; pinnd Samuel Barrientos (Lewis Central), 3:38. First place.
Girls Matches
120: Catrina Sears (LM) received bye; lost 4-2 sudden victory to Adyson Lundquist (Swst Vly); pinned Riley Spencer (SWI), :49. Second place.
138: Olivia Diggins (LM) pinned Metzi Yanez (Clarke), 1:15; received bye; was pinned by Abby McIntyre (Glen), 5:43. Second place.
